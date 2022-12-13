Touch rugby ref Andrew (Rowdy) Timoti has left a legacy for Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Our Rotorua touch community is heartbroken this week after the passing of Andrew (Rowdy) Timoti, MNZM.

Rowdy worked tirelessly for the touch code for 30 years spanning from grassroots to the international arena.

He found his calling within the refereeing sector and was hugely respected and loved around the world for his service and passion to the sport.

Rowdy was a pioneer in the officiating space. He has 62 officiating test caps to his name and has attended five World Cups as a referee.

From 2003 to 2007, Rowdy was ranked the world’s number-one referee across World Cups in Japan and South Africa. He joined the New Zealand referees coaching panel in 2008. That same year he was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his service to touch.

We are currently in Touch Tournament season where Rotorua has just hosted the Māori Nationals and Secondary School Nationals over the past two weekends.

A legacy and strategic partnership were developed over several years with Rotorua Lakes Council, Touch New Zealand, and Rotorua Touch Association.

Rowdy was a huge part of this legacy for our city, of which he was well qualified to advise. His record spans over 60 national tournaments from opens, juniors, masters, and secondary school events, plus the many Māori national events over the decades.

This service was recognised by Touch New Zealand over the weekend at the Secondary Schools Nationals with the Distinguished Service Award. He died on the day of the presentation.

I was fortunate to work alongside Rowdy within the event and community sports space. He was a true leader that served with grace, humility, and mana.

He was quietly spoken but his words had meaning and respect. Perhaps a trait he developed from his refereeing days. He always seems patient and unhurried… another refereeing trait?

Above all, he was a man of heart and willing to serve others. He was a beautiful man.

Rowdy’s tangi yesterday was attended by several hundred people wanting to show their respects to this wonderful family man. Thank you to his loving wife Te Meinga, who was never far from his side, and his tamariki and mokopuna for sharing Rowdy. The touch and Rotorua community will be sadder this week for the loss, but also a lot richer for having Rowdy in our lives.

Andrew Moke Timoti MNZM, December 1, 1970 – December 10, 2022