Registrations open for Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail 2021, sponsored by Tremains Real Estate

Registrations are open for the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Light Trail 2021, sponsored by Tremains Real Estate.

Can you spread a little Christmas cheer this year? Register your home and add lights to the exterior of your property. The more, the merrier.

The trail will be published in the Bay of Plenty Times for people to visit the festive homes from December 1 to December 24.

All houses that register will be in to win a day to tidy and trim your outdoors, thanks to The Outdoorsman.

Registration closes on November 21.