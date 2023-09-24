Instead of car seats going into general waste, they can be recycled for free this week in Katikati.

Many child car seats are gathering dust in the garage when babies outgrow them.

If you are done with your child’s car seat, parts of the seats can be recycled.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council and SeatSmart are asking the community if they have a car seats that are no longer needed as they are expired, damaged or surplus to needs. If so, they can be recycled for free at an upcoming event.

Approximately 100,000 car seats expire annually, with many going into landfill.

Council resource recovery and waste team leader Ilze Kruis says it is one way people in the Western Bay of Plenty can prevent waste going to landfill and recycle responsibly.

“Teams dismantle the seats and separate out the materials to go on to be repurposed and recycled. For example, seatbelt straps can be used to make bags.”

“Up to 67 per cent of the car seat’s materials by weight are recyclable,” she says. “Many of our residents are probably unaware that car seats have an expiry date in terms of safety, and that they can be recycled.”

The service will be available to Western Bay of Plenty residents at Katikati Recycling Centre on October 1 between 10am-3pm.

“All you need to bring with you is proof that you live anywhere in the Western Bay, and your car seat, and the council and SeatSmart will do the rest.”