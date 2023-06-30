Voyager 2023 media awards

Recession warning: Building industry downturn likened to GFC as new residential house numbers plummet

Carmen Hall
By
8 mins to read
The new residential building market is facing tough times. Photo / 123RF

The boss of one of New Zealand’s largest residential building companies has likened the recession gripping the country to the Global Financial Crisis and says without doubt there will be more business closures”.

