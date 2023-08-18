Readers’ views: Leave the Tauranga Domain alone

The athletics track and field at Tauranga Domain. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Domain is already being used by the tennis club, bowling club and world-class croquet club — all of which would have to be located elsewhere.

The space is a green space as required by our city forefathers and should remain so.

The athletic track is constantly used and the grandstand is used to watch rugby and other social and club activities.

We do not need another stadium and its attendant fancy facilities. There is an existing stadium, conference centre and activities, fetes and shows facility and ample unused space to provide parking as well.

The domain is at the end of Cameron Rd with no room for expansion. It is doing a great job for recreation in this city.

Leave it alone.

Rayna Stephens

Pāpāmoa Beach

‘Building a relationship’ missing from sex ed

Re “Sex education too important to leave to chance” (Shaneel Shavneel Lal, Opinion, August 9).

Sex education, as it is currently portrayed, is at the wrong end of the stick. The slow burn to establishing wholesome, trusting relationships is regarded, particularly through the media, as old fashion.

The term “building a relationship” appears to be no more, while romance, courtship and showing dignity, honour and respect for self and all others have vanished in a haze of distortion.

If we were to uphold such values, we would learn to accept all people for who they are and not what they are labelled.

G Parker

Rotorua

Premium Debate: Subscriber views on dairy’s ‘perfect storm’

A farming leader says some struggling farms “may not survive” a deep slump hitting the dairy industry and another believes it could be “the worst cycle” the sector has faced in 50 years.

Industry figures are urging farmers struggling with the emotional toll of the downturn to seek help and say its economic impact will also hit communities and the Government’s purse.

Read the full story: Dairy’s ‘perfect storm’: Farmers steeling for downturn say pain will be widespread

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Add to this the terrible way the farming community has been treated by the Labour Government.

According to the Paris Climate Agreement, food production was excluded.

Labour is one of the few governments around the world to hit farmers and we all know they are the most efficient producers in the world. - Ian U

We’ll soon see whether we’re reliant on the farmers or not. - Geoff B

Calci Trim milk shot up in price recently. Why are New Zealanders regarded as cash cows? Yet some people still think GST off food will be fully passed on somehow. - Stephen H

Well, the farmers have had it good for so long now.

Hopefully, they have put some money away for a rainy day like most of us have had to do. - Matthew B

Income will now be $6-7 billion less — so far. That will be a huge hole in the economy and in taxes for the Government.

Really bad. Will hit home over the next year. And no reserves to cover, at least partly.

Oh, what a basket case we are, sadly. - Alexander G





