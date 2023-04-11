Reader opinion: Roading woes; praise for Sir Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart performs during his concert held at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION

Letter to the editor:

Here we go again - a huge illuminated sign telling motorists on Takitimu Drive that there has been another traffic incident on Lower Kaimai, SH29.

There are too many accidents and terrible congestion and it is dangerous for drivers trying to access and exit SH29.

This is the heavy transport link to and from the port and it is time we had the intersections upgraded to ensure life and limb are protected. Too many intersections need attention. It took years to get a right-hand turn lane into Ngamuwahine Rd, and for locals to get a safe way of turning right into McLaren Falls Rd.

It’s time to stop talking, stop procrastinating and time to upgrade the rest of the intersections.

Unfortunately, the tunnel through the Kaimais is years away. In the meantime, families are entitled to have safe roads to drive on.

The port is the most successful in the country and needs safe roads to and from it.

It is high time the Bay of Plenty’s roading network was prioritised.

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Premium comments:

Review: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Spark Arena, Auckland, April 9, 2023

Rod Stewart pulled down the curtain on his final rock concert in New Zealand on Sunday night, a rousing, spirited, and soulful farewell at Spark Arena in Auckland. He might not be performing in the biggest stadiums anymore but by god, that voice, the mischief and the twinkle have endured, writes NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie.

Read the full story: Review: Sir Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens at Spark Arena, Auckland

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Seen Rod dozen times everytime brilliant. So very sad to think the last time.

Thank you Rod for thousands of hours of happiness your music has given me. - Trudi R

Could we persuade him to come back and run Waka Kotahi? - Richard M

There’s no one like him. - Warren B

The last time for me was at Athletic Park in 79. Good to farewell him. - Jim S

I’ve seen him three times so decided not to this time. He’s the ultimate performer! - Carla K

I sat on the fence, now after reading this, gutted that I didn’t go! - Jeremy T

Love Rockin Rod. - Jo M

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz



