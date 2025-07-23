Rachel Weatherly, 23, a former Tauranga Moana Football Club player from Whakatāne, is fundraising so that she can have surgery. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Just three years ago, Whakatāne’s Rachel Weatherly was thriving on a football scholarship in the United States.
Today, at 23, she’s battling a complex and debilitating medical condition that has robbed her of her sporting dreams and forced her to become her own advocate through a complicated diagnostic process.
She has been diagnosed with Abdominal Vascular Compression Syndrome (AVCS), a disorder where pressure on blood vessels makes it difficult to eat enough to sustain her weight, and rare connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).
She cut her time in the US short to come home and get well, not knowing this could mean the beginning of the end of her football career.
“I started vomiting all the time. I went to the doctors after a couple of weeks and they said it was a stomach infection, so we treated that with a few rounds of antibiotics.”
The surgery is controversial and has been described as “experimental”, with some New Zealand vascular surgeons raising concerns about the lack of medical literature to support it.
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora national chief medical officer Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard said a very careful assessment of how AVCS was diagnosed and treated in New Zealand was required.
Stokes-Lampard said there was little data available to back a diagnosis, as it was a relatively rare disease.
“Health New Zealand has established a national vascular multidisciplinary meeting which is available to review patients who may have one of these vascular complications.”
This aimed to ensure patients received the most appropriate care.
“This meeting will determine whether a case requires surgery and, if it does, whether this is best managed without surgery or recommend surgery that could be done via the High-Cost Treatment Pool [funding for treatment overseas] or locally, depending on the individual’s circumstance,” Stokes-Lampard said.