“But they all require your full attention. Don’t try to race a train — they are faster and quieter than you think, and they can’t stop quickly.”

In the video, students demonstrated how to use the different real-life crossings found across the region, including those with bells, flashing lights and gates, those that relied on your eyes and ears, fenced maze crossings, and others that were a straight walk-through.

It also included practical safety tips for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said rail safety education was “extremely important”, especially given the number of different types of crossings in the Bay of Plenty.

“Every encounter with our train tracks deserves our full attention.

“The tragic loss of Jorja-Ray Smith in our community two years ago is a heartbreaking reminder of why rail safety education must remain a priority — for everyone who uses our roads and footpaths,“ Drysdale said.

The 11-year-old was struck by a freight train and killed at the Hewletts Rd level crossing while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School on July 31, 2023.

Jorja-Ray Smith of Mount Maunganui died when struck by a train on the Hewlett's Road rail crossing in July.

Rail Safety Week, August 11-17, is a national initiative led by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE NZ, with support from transport partners and local councils across Aotearoa.

Held every August, it aims to reduce rail-related incidents and encourage safe behaviour around trains and tracks.

This year’s theme, Stay Off, Stay Safe, highlighted the serious dangers of trespassing in the rail corridor and urged people to stay clear of railway lines.

Travel Safe delivers road safety education across Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, with an annual focus on Rail Safety Awareness Week.