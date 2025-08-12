Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rail safety video by Tauranga students highlights crossing dangers

SunLive
2 mins to read

The video features students from seven schools in the Bay of Plenty. Video / Tauranga City Council

Bay of Plenty students are raising awareness about staying safe on the region’s 86 railway level crossings by always expecting the unexpected and watching out for trains.

A new video campaign, created by Travel Safe and featuring students from Tauranga Primary School, Mount Maunganui Primary School, Omanu School, Mount Maunganui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save