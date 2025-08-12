Bay of Plenty students are raising awareness about staying safe on the region’s 86 railway level crossings by always expecting the unexpected and watching out for trains.
A new video campaign, created by Travel Safe and featuring students from Tauranga Primary School, Mount Maunganui Primary School, Omanu School, Mount MaunganuiIntermediate, Te Kura o Matapihi, Te Puna School and Otūmoetai Intermediate, highlights the importance of using designated crossings, removing distractions like headphones and always stopping, looking, listening, and hopping off your bike, scooter or skateboard before crossing.
KiwiRail senior cultural advisor and chaplain Ricky Kuka, an ex-train driver, said not all crossings were the same.
“Some have bells, lights and gates, while others rely on signs and using your senses.
“But they all require your full attention. Don’t try to race a train — they are faster and quieter than you think, and they can’t stop quickly.”
In the video, students demonstrated how to use the different real-life crossings found across the region, including those with bells, flashing lights and gates, those that relied on your eyes and ears, fenced maze crossings, and others that were a straight walk-through.
It also included practical safety tips for pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders.
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said rail safety education was “extremely important”, especially given the number of different types of crossings in the Bay of Plenty.
“Every encounter with our train tracks deserves our full attention.
“The tragic loss of Jorja-Ray Smith in our community two years ago is a heartbreaking reminder of why rail safety education must remain a priority — for everyone who uses our roads and footpaths,“ Drysdale said.