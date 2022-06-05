A Bay sportsman, maths educator and Antarctic conservator are among this year's Queen's Birthday Honours recepients. Image / Maryana Garcia

A Bay sportsman, maths educator and Antarctic conservator are among this year's Queen's Birthday Honours recepients. Image / Maryana Garcia

Eight people from the Bay of Plenty will today be recognised by the Queen for their service to the community and for achievements in their fields.

Four of the region's Queen's Birthday Honours recipients include:

Richard Patrick Garratt, Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to tennis and Māori sport. Photo / Supplied

"We've got to create more opportunities."

Richard "Dick" Garratt, Ngāi Tūhoe, has been an advocate for tennis and Māori sport for more than 50 years as the president of various tennis clubs and through his work with the Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association, Tennis New Zealand and as the present chief executive for Aotearoa Māori Sports Awards.

Garratt said he was humbled by the recognition and only accepted the honour as tribute to the late Albie Pryor who founded the Aotearoa Maori Sports Awards Trust, Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa.

"My predecessors never got awards and I don't do the mahi for the recognition."

Garratt said he was fortunate to have the support of his wife and family and of mentors like Pryor, former All Black Pat Walsh, Sir John Turei, Sir Tamati and Lady Tilly Reedy, the late Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu, and Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Following in his mentors' footsteps, Garratt has organised coaching camps for Māori rangatahi, assisted elite juniors to United States tennis scholarships, and fundraised for groups of players to play in the Queensland Seniors Tournament for the past decade.

Garratt was instrumental in assisting Dame Ruia Morrison's return to Wimbledon in 2013.

"I hope more goes into grassroots sport and that I will be able to find someone to keep [everything] going. People with passion are not easy to find these days."

Heather Waldron, recipient of the Queen's Service Medal for services to the community. Photo / NZME

"Helping people, that to me is the most important thing."

Heather Waldron was "a bit overwhelmed" when she received the news of her Queen's Service Medal.

"There's so many people who need help."

Waldron has been involved with Tauranga Returned and Services Association since 1987.



Waldron was a member of the Welfare Committee/Welfare Trust for 18 years and chairwoman from 2011 to 2018.

She joined the Tauranga RSA executive in 2010, was vice-president from 2013 to 2015, and was the first female president of the club from 2016 to 2018.

As a member of the Bay of Plenty Justices of the Peace Association, Waldron worked with others to set up new JP service desks in the community.

Waldron has also been a volunteer with Age Concern Tauranga and was on its executive from 2001 to 2006.

Craig McFarlane, recipient of the Queen's Service Medal for services to education and music. Photo / NZME

"Watching young people's faces light up when they understand mathematics - that keeps me going."

When Craig McFarlane got the news he would be receiving a Queen's Service Medal, he thought it was a hoax.

"But the more I read, I realised it had to be real. They knew a lot of details about my life."

McFarlane's passion for mathematics began in primary school with a long-division problem involving pounds, shillings and pence.

Since then, McFarlane's career in education has included being a teacher at Hamilton Boys' High School, head of mathematics and science at Kaitaia College, and deputy principal at Kawerau College for 40 years.

Through the Bay of Plenty Maths Association, McFarlane organised professional development events for teachers. For many years he has also organised the Maths Mind competition for Year 9 and 10 students held annually in the Bay of Plenty, also setting the questions for each competition.

Even though McFarlane retired from fulltime teaching in 2011, he still coaches his grandchildren in maths via Zoom.

Dr Ian Hawes received the New Zealand Antarctic Medal for services to Antarctic science and conservation. Photo / NZME

"I had no idea this was coming."

Dr Ian Hawes, a recognised expert in cyanobacteria (blue-green algae), found out "a couple of weeks ago" that he would be awarded the New Zealand Antarctic Medal.

"Obviously, I'm really pleased. The really cool thing about is that it's something that you get nominated for by your peers."

Hawes specialises in the biodiversity and ecosystem function of inland and coastal waters and has made significant contributions to the knowledge of freshwater ecosystems in both New Zealand and Antarctica.

Hawes joined the New Zealand Antarctic Research Programme in 1989 and for over 30 years he has led a series of research projects in the McMurdo Dry Valleys, the McMurdo Ice Shelf and Ross Island.

Hawes remains active in research in the Dry Valleys and Northern Victoria Land. He is a qualified ice diver and has studied under-ice environments in the Dry Valley Lakes.

His ice diving expertise has contributed to the United States, Italian and Korean expeditions and research projects, as well as New Zealand studies on the under-ice marine coastal communities of McMurdo Sound.

Hawes said he was most proud of his work with scientists from many countries on international research programmes and strengthened New Zealand's collaborative links.

"If there's one thing I'm good at, it's collaborating."

In 2018, Hawes was appointed programme co-leader of the New Zealand Antarctic Science Platform.

He hopes to continue to facilitate access to Antarctica for people from all over the world and especially for young people from New Zealand.

All Bay of Plenty QBHs:

MNZM Patrick Garratt

ONZM Mrs Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes

QSM Heather Waldron

ONZM Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron

QSM Craig McFarlane

MNZM Mr Ross Duncan Everiss

NZAM Dr Ian Hawes

QSM Irene Ann Somerville

Former John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh, who now lives in Auckland, received MNZM

What the acronyms mean

ONZ: Member of the Order of New Zealand

GNZM: Dame or Knight Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM/KMNZ: Dame or Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

CNZM: Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

QSO: Companion of the Queen's Service Order

ONZML: Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

QSM: The Queen's Service Medal

NZAM: The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

DSD: The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration