Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman Boyd Harris with his national Lifeguard of the Year award. Photo / SLSNZ

"In it for life could not better explain Boyd Harris' dedication and enthusiasm to Pukehina Surf Rescue."

So begins the citation Boyd received when being awarded the NZ Lottery Grants Board Lifeguard of the Year award at this year's Surf Lifesaving New Zealand's National Awards of Excellence.

The Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman is characteristically modest about receiving the award.

"It's pretty easy to do a bit of mahi when you are surrounded by good buggers - I wouldn't do what I do unless I was surrounded by those people. It's what I sort of do," he says.

Boyd's connection with surf lifesaving began when the family would stay at Pukehina Beach Motor Camp - although in those days, there was no club at Pukehina Beach.

"We had a guy in our motor camp who used to teach us surf lifesaving on Sundays," says Boyd.

"When I turned 14, I wanted to become a lifeguard and none of my mates did, so I used to run down the beach and swim across the estuary and go and train at Maketū."

While others his age drifted away as they got older, senior members at Maketū asked Boyd if he could find friends who would join - otherwise, the club's future was in jeopardy.

"I went to my local rugby club, ED (Eastern Districts), and about 20 of us joined, and then over about three or four years we qualified 60-80 guards. By then I was one of the trainers, and I've always been pretty heavily active in teaching others all the way through."

He and his family moved to Taranaki, where he joined the Opunaki and then Fitzroy surf lifesaving clubs.

"[Fitzroy] was the biggest club I've been part of. I've always been interested in lifesaving and keeping people safe, and developing a few things that make things fun."

He was the first in his family to be a lifeguard, but was then joined by two of his brothers, and his own children have since followed in his footsteps.

"It's just a bloody good organisation. We have our fun, but you are challenging yourself in the surf. You've got the sport side as well if you want it, and you've got the community aspect of it as well. Everything you do, you are helping people to be safe."

Boyd has previously won the Taranaki Lifeguard of the Year Award and was named Bay of Plenty Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year earlier this year, which gave him a shot at the national award.

The award citation goes on to say: "Boyd drives change at all levels of lifeguarding administration, membership, fundraising, coaching, examining and competing. His sense of community and desire to develop a close working relationship with local clubs and organisations sees Pukehina Surf Rescue reaping the benefits.

"Empowering members of all ages through encouragement and education, Boyd always makes himself available to fellow clubbies. At any given time, he may be out training in the IRB, conducting lifeguard training and skill development sessions, submitting competition entries or educating local school groups on beach safety.

"The impending surf club rebuild gave Boyd yet another project to sink his teeth into, with massive fundraising efforts and supporting others to ensure the fruition of this project and protect the future of the lifesaving services for Pukehina and surrounding areas.

"Boyd has developed robust information and communication flows among members via social media. He has also assisted many clubs within the eastern region, none more so than his stint in Tolaga Bay with skill enhancement solutions.

"Pukehina Surf Rescue has seen promising growth and continues to thrive in all areas of operation, mostly due to the unparalleled effort put in year-on-year by Boyd Harris."