Police have named the man who who died in a crash at Pukehina last week.

He was Craig Honeybun, 55, of Tauranga.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Pukehina Parade at 3.14am on February 3.

The vehicle had left the road and rolled into a creek, police said at the time.