(From left): Anne Price, Denis McHugh and Ali McHugh selling real fruit icecreams to raise funds for Pukehina Surf Rescue. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

This year’s Pukehina Autorama had to do without the surf and sand - but it didn’t seem to matter.

The Pukehina Surf’n’Sand Autorama was first held in 2020 as a fundraising event for Pukehina Surf Rescue and Pukehina Beach Volunteer Fire Brigade.

It was held again in 2021, both times at Midway Park in Pukehina Beach.

Cancelled in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s event last Saturday was moved to Pukehina School, as the usual venue of Midway Park was prone to damage due to the recent rainfall.

Several “star attraction” vehicles were on show, including a nostalgic, front-engined dragster owned by Bruce and Brad Taylor, a diesel-powered burnout truck owned by Graeme Massey from Whakatāne, drift car Lightning McKinnon, Paul Mabey’s super stock car and funny car Blast from the Past, owned by Chuck Mann.

There was also an open invitation to anyone else to take along their car or motorbike for the display. Food, music, market stalls and raffles all added to the day.

“We had a great day. We’ve had so many compliments about Autorama this time - it’s been absolutely outstanding,” says trustee Kirsty Garrett.

“We don’t have a final figure yet, but we have far exceeded our [fundraising] goal, which was $20,000.”

There were 270 vehicles on display.

Oakley and Autumn with Paul Mabey's super stock car. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“We ran out of space, which was great,” says Kirsty. “A lot of people have been very complimentary about Pukehina School being the venue - it had a really, really nice vibe.

“Considering we changed our venue only eight days out, the message seemed to get out there, which is fantastic. Thanks to everybody that helped make that happen, and we are very, very grateful that we had fantastic sponsors, fantastic people that helped us on the day and [had] such a fantastic attitude. Everybody seemed pretty happy.”

One of the signature events of Autorama is the tug-of-war between the surf life-saving club and fire brigade.

Pete Williams' Mk1 Ford Escort. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

“It was a tough battle that went back and forth, back and forth, but it was won by the surf club, so they’ve won bragging rights and the trophy for the next 12 months.”

Thoughts have now turned to 2024.

“We’re already talking about next year and what we’d like to do differently, and there will be some differences - we’ve already got another few little cards up our sleeves.”