Before his diagnosis, Lane said the doctor told him he had a “slight elevation” in his PSA [prostate specific antigen] levels, which was “normal as you get older”.
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the test looks for raised levels of the PSA protein in the blood, which is made by prostate cells. A PSA level that is above age norms could indicate a problem with the prostate gland.
The doctor advised him to monitor it for the next three months, at the end of which Lane was still recording elevated PSA levels.
The doctor did “the finger test” and told him he had an enlarged prostate.
Lane was referred to a urologist, he had a biopsy “and it was bloody cancer”.
He said he had no symptoms.
Lane said he was “absolutely shocked” – he did not even want to tell his wife, Christine, about it.
“I just wanted time to think.”
‘I would be lost without her’
Lane had his prostate removed at Grace Hospital in Tauranga. He said the surgery was successful and his PSA levels were “virtually zero”.
Post-surgery, Lane said Pinc and Steel physiotherapy rehabilitation services helped him with muscle recovery and to “get a bit of purpose back in my life”.