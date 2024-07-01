She is sharing her story for the Dry July campaign — an annual challenge where participants give up alcohol for a month while raising funds for non-medical services for cancer patients in New Zealand, including Pinc and Steel, which has supported Gregory with physiotherapy rehabilitation.
Last year, more than 7500 Kiwis raised more than $1.2 million for New Zealanders affected by cancer, as the Dry July NZ Trust calls for more people to register this year.
It comes as Tauranga mother Celia Farnworth — who has also used Pinc and Steel services — believes she has been given a “second chance” after surviving ovarian cancer.
“I’m going down the holistic pathway to give back to our communities ... "
Gregory also encouraged wāhine Māorito get checked for breast cancer if they had symptoms.
“Don’t be whakamā [ashamed, embarrassed] — check in on yourself because at the end of the day, no one else will.”
’Every dollar makes an impact’
Pinc and Steel senior cancer rehabilitation physiotherapist Shannon Fisken, who works at Body in Motion, previously told the Bay of Plenty Times Dry July’s “game-changer” funds helped fund group cancer rehabilitation.
Fisken said it relied on charitable funding because there was no government funding for cancer rehabilitation.