Mount Maunganui cancer survivor Phil Rouse was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 20 years ago. Photo / Megan Wilson

Rouse told the Bay of Plenty Times the only symptom he had was not being able to urinate properly.

A blood test, PSA test and an internal examination revealed he had prostate cancer.

Rouse said he was “not surprised” at the diagnosis and “accepted” it.

He said he had brachytherapy treatment - a one-day operation - at the old Grace Hospital.

The Grace Prostate Cancer Centre website says brachytherapy is where radioactive seeds are inserted permanently into the prostate gland.

Brachytherapy allows for a continuous and higher localised dose of radiation to the cancer cells.

Rouse said the treatment had been a “great success”.

He had “no issues” post-treatment but did remember his urine discharge was “much greater” than previously.

‘Enjoying life as best one can’

Rouse, who owned a construction business involved mainly in the forestry industry, worked until he was 77.

“I just carried on as life was normal.”

Rouse - who lives with his wife in a retirement village - has two adult children and five grandchildren.

“We’ve achieved many things. We’ve been able to travel, of course, we’ve been able to do everything on a day-to-day basis ... to remain motivated and enjoying life as best one can.”

He described himself as “very active” and goes for a weekly 40km bike ride in Tauranga with friends.

He also enjoyed trails at Ōhope Beach and from Waihī to Paeroa.

Rouse has regular blood and PSA tests and encouraged other men to do the same.

‘I watched my dad die of prostate cancer, then I got it myself’

In a press release, the foundation’s president Danny Bedingfield said a major goal of Blue September was to get men to talk about prostate cancer.

“We have come a long way, but the truth is all men over 50 need to chat to their doctor about prostate cancer, as well as insist on a programme of PSA testing appropriate to them.”

Bedingfield said this was even more important if they had a family history of prostate cancer, in which case they needed to do it “much earlier”.

“I watched my dad die of prostate cancer, then I got it myself.

“He didn’t talk about his diagnosis much, tried to carry on like he was okay, but underneath he was pretty down and depressed.”

For Blue September, Bedingfield encouraged people to host a “blue do” to raise money, or they could simply make a donation.

The foundation’s website said a “blue do” could be a barbecue, quiz night, golf day or silent auction. People can register on the website.

Money raised will help the charity provide essential support services for men and their whānau living with prostate cancer.

For the first time this year, people can text the word “BLUE” to 2449 to make a $3 donation.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.