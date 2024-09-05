Mount Maunganui cancer survivor Phil Rouse was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 20 years ago. Photo / Megan Wilson
Mount Maunganui cancer survivor Phil Rouse has achieved “many things” since being diagnosed with prostate cancer about 20 years ago.
The 87-year-old remains “very active” and cycles about 40km a week. He has travelled, and worked until he was 77.
That is because his prostate cancer treatment was “a great success”, allowing him to continue living life “as normal”.
This month is Blue September - Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand’s biggest fundraising event of the year, dedicated to raising awareness of prostate cancer.
Four thousand men in New Zealand will be told they have prostate cancer this year, making it the country’s most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, a foundation press release said.