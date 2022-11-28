Ngai Tamarawaho representative Kalani Tawara. Photo / Mead Norton

Plans to develop a New Zealand Land Wars museum and cultural centre in Tauranga are now a step closer to reality with the decision made to reclassify part of the reserve where it will stand.

Tauranga City Council voted today to reclassify part of Gate Pā Recreation Reserve on Cameron Rd to a historic reserve, enabling cultural centre plans to continue.

At a council meeting, Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative Kalani Tarawa told city commissioners that having a cultural centre in Tauranga would be the realisation of long-held dreams.

Tarawa said many of his people left Tauranga “because we had no land … as you know, it was taken”.

He spoke of himself being born and raised elsewhere “on whenua that was not mine, I had no connection”.

Artist's impression of what a proposed cultural centre at Gate Pa, Pukehinahina, could look like. Images / First Principles Architects & Interiors

“The saving grace was my father brought me home every Christmas for the first 13 years of my life, so I understood where I was from. I understood that this was the bones and blood of my ancestors. I understood the connection to Tauranga Moana,” Tarawa said.

The Battle of Gate Pā was fought on April 29, 1864, on a ridge known as Pukehinahina. The pa was built with two redoubts and trenches and bunkers to successfully trap the British.

After the battle, 35 British lay dead and 75 wounded - twice the number of Māori casualties. But the battle is also remembered for the compassion of wahine toa Heni Te Kiri Karamu, who took water to the injured British.

In 2020, the council received a proposal from Pukehinahina Charitable Trust, in partnership with Ngāi Tamarāwaho, to establish a cultural and historic centre on the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve.

As part of the cultural centre plans, there are hopes to uncover the trenches, which still exist, to add to the visitor experience. Some of these trenches stretch underneath Cameron Rd to the other part of the reserve.

Consultation on the proposed plans resulted in 63 submissions. Of these 56 were in support, six in opposition and one was neutral.

Of those in opposition was one that claimed the Māori victory in the battle was “ludicrous nonsense”. Others cited concerns about where future funding might come from, where parking would be established, and traffic noise affecting neighbours.

Those in support said that the area was historically important and recognition of this was long overdue.

Tarawa told the meeting that the opportunity to develop a cultural centre that would capture and relay the city’s history was invaluable.

“I speak about the opportunity we have to establish a brighter future for our kids for our children, and for those who will follow,” he said.

“There’s nothing we can do to change the injustice of the past but I’m glad we’ve come to the maturity [needed to] understand that way forward that accepts and respects both cultures, nurtures and develops both ... I believe we desperately need a cultural centre.”

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston said the centre would be a way to acknowledge “all of those who fought, Māori and non-Māori” and those who lost their lives.

“Regardless of how we feel about our history, the good, bad, and the ugly, it’s our history and we need to acknowledge it,” he said.

“In my view, it makes sense to have this in this location … not just for Ngāi Tamarāwaho but for all of the tribes that heard the call to come and support the tribes here against the threat of invasion.

“It’s not just locally significant or regionally significant, but it’s nationally significant. It’s the only land wars site … in an urban environment.”

A bird's eye view of the Gate Pā Recreational Reserve, which will be partly reclassified. Images / First Principles Architects & Interiors

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley referenced a submission that “didn’t even know that Gate Pā was a victory for Māori”.

“That’s why we have to understand and tell our history … you can’t change it but you do need to understand it. That drives a lot of behaviour.”

Commissioners Tolley, Rolleston and Bill Wasley voted to confirm the partial reclassification of the reserve. The council is working towards leasing the land to Pukehinahina Charitable Trust for the cultural centre.

Commission Stephen Selwood was absent, having contracted Covid-19.

Pukehinahina Charitable Trust is an education entity made up of Ngāi Tamarāwaho representatives, historians, and other tangata whenua.

Details of the lease will be set out in a future report to the council and before the granting of the lease, the council will publically notify its intention.

Concerns regarding car parking were expected to be addressed in due course.

Artist impressions of what a proposed cultural centre at Gate Pa, Pukehinahina, could look like. Images / Supplied



















