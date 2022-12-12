Tania Simpson is doing a 10-week chemical engineering internship in Medellín, Colombia. Photo / Supplied

Moving to a new country for three months where English is not widely spoken was a “big decision” for Tania Simpson.

The 20-year-old university student is currently in Medellín, Colombia for a 10-week chemical engineering internship after receiving the Prime Minister Scholarship for Latin America, worth just over $11,000.

Originally from Tauranga, Simpson is studying a chemical and materials/processing honours degree at the University of Auckland.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times from Colombia, Simpson said she arrived on November 24 after 20 hours of travelling and “one bout of food poisoning”.

Before starting her internship, she spent a week travelling in the Galápagos Islands, where she learned “people speak Spanish much faster in person than on Duolingo”.

“The language barrier definitely proves to be difficult... however, I hope to continue learning through the app and classes offered where I am staying, but also by being surrounded by Spanish daily - it’s the best way to learn.”

Simpson is living in Medellín until February 11, working full-time for a company called Technologias Marte with the aim of using a chemical known as thermite for landmine deactivation.

“Unexploded ordinance and landmines is a large problem across Colombia, with many still active from the wars and violence experienced here.”

This has affected many communities, with families having to move and large areas of land left unable to be used, she said.

“While I have never thought about working in this specific field, a large reason I chose to study engineering was due to the opportunity to help others, and this internship will definitely allow me to help communities.”

Simpson said the scholarship money would go towards accommodation, programme fees, flights, and admin costs, such as vaccinations. She was also self-funding the majority of the programme.

“This amount is massive, and I am so grateful to have this opportunity.”

Simpson said the internship would benefit her personally and professionally, allowing her to put theoretical knowledge into practice.

“While this opportunity will enhance my CV and experience available for future jobs, I think it will inspire and excite me to keep asking questions and learning.

“I also hope to gain knowledge about the culture, language and people around me over this time. To experience the similarities and differences between New Zealand and Colombian culture first-hand will be amazing, and it will no doubt help me to appreciate both of them.”

Simpson said travelling solo and living in a new country for almost three months was a “big decision”.

“There is an entirely different culture here, which naturally will take some time to get used to, despite it being amazing.

“I have already learnt that I will undoubtedly be stared at and badgered on the street, as I look far from Colombian.

“And also that zebra crossings have no effect here. Cars will not stop.”

Simpson is living in a long-term stay hostel in Medellín, which has a “very vibrant and collaborative feel” to it with multiple working spaces, colourful rooms and a rooftop for socialising.

“It’s in a nice part of the city, with a range of food places and parks around.”

Simpson is set to graduate in November 2024, and was looking at doing a year-long Masters programme in engineering management.

Eventually, she would love to work at a large international company such as Beca.

“But whichever company it ends up being, I’d love for it to align with my personal interests in sustainability and positively impacting both the environment and society; and hopefully [will come] with the opportunity for more travel and overseas work.”