Staff from HMNZS Matataua and New Zealand Customs carry out a dive briefing at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / NZ Defence Force

A team of Royal New Zealand Navy divers has scoured the hulls of two ships berthed at the Port of Tauranga on suspicion they may have been transporting narcotics to Europe from South America.

The divers and support personnel from HMNZS Matataua recently conducted a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service, a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force said.

Intelligence from overseas agencies indicated narcotics were being transported by foreign-flagged vessels sailing from South American ports via Australia and New Zealand to European markets, the Defence Force said.

No drugs were found but according to Customs, it was still a good result.

The most common method is for the illicit cargo to be stored on the ship in containers or in secret stowage areas.

Another method is for a ship to drop the contraband into the water with GPS trackers, so a local boat can be used to find and retrieve it.

Royal New Zealand Navy divers at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / NZ Defence Force

One of the more ingenious methods is for gangs to fix the drugs to the hull of a ship so accomplices with diving gear can go underwater to fetch it in port.

Two ships of interest were recently identified and the Navy divers were sent to Tauranga to do extensive underwater hull searches.

While no drugs were found on the hull or inside the two ships when they were searched, it was still a good result, Customs operations manager, Nicholas Sparey, said.

“It sends a strong message to criminal syndicates that we are always vigilant and always looking.”

The huge profits from drug smuggling meant organised crime syndicates were always looking for novel importation methods, Sparley said.

Royal New Zealand Navy divers have searched the hulls of two ships berthed at the Port of Tauranga as they were suspected of transporting narcotics. Photo / NZ Defence Force

“Our intelligence-gathering methods are keeping up with this activity but it does require a continual focus.

“We’re fortunate we can count on a range of government agencies that assist us in the detection and confiscation of narcotics. Highly skilled Navy personnel, for example, provide a vitally important role for us both on and under the water.”

The dive team’s Lieutenant Dom Wells said the Tauranga search was a task they could handle given training in clearing mines, which could sometimes use similar hull delivery tactics as drug importers.

“Both of them cause devastating harm so we’re pleased to be able to assist Customs in keeping New Zealanders safe,” Wells said in the statement.