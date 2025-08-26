“I have also followed the advice of my doctor who feels long term it is best for me to slow down a bit and to look after myself moving forward.”

Haggo said he did not have a terminal illness.

“Rather the years have caught up with me and clear advice has been to retire.”

Haggo said he had been thinking over the past year about when to pass on “guardianship” of the school.

The board of trustees had backed his decision “and at all times worked for what is best for me, staying mindful of the school’s need for stability”.

Haggo said he loved the school and described it as his “second home”.

“The students here are just the best a person could ever hope for.”

He also credited the school’s parents and community, the wider Pongakawa community, and those who had put their hands up for governance teams and guided and supported him.

“We have achieved so much together.”

Haggo has seen the 133-year-old school through Covid-19 disruptions, major developments, and significant growth in the surrounding community. It was expected to have a roll of about 320 pupils this year.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times his time at the school had been “an awesome ride” with many highlights.

Pongakawa School.

“This school is a beacon of what is possible in education when all stakeholders share the same vision and values.

“It is for students an eight-year journey that, in my view, sets them up for an incredibly successful secondary education. Results from Pongakawa back this up. There is no crisis in education at this place.”

He was excited to see where the school would head next.

Presiding member of the Pongakawa School Board, Lachie McKenzie, said in a statement Haggo had applied for a special Ministry of Education process called medical retirement, which was effective immediately.

“Craig and I have been discussing the end of his time at Pongakawa for a while.

“Looking after himself into the third stage of life is really important and something we as a board fully support, hence the need for Craig to call time now.”

McKenzie thanked Haggo for his “incredible leadership” of the school over 25 years.

Deputy principal Mike Judd would step up as acting principal while the board worked through a full recruitment process.

The role will be advertised externally, McKenzie said.

Haggo would take on an advisory role through the transition.

Samantha Motion is a regional content leader for NZME. She has reported in the Bay of Plenty region for more than a decade.