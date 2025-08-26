He told the Bay of Plenty Times his time at the school had been “an awesome ride” with many highlights.
“This school is a beacon of what is possible in education when all stakeholders share the same vision and values.
“It is for students an eight-year journey that, in my view, sets them up for an incredibly successful secondary education. Results from Pongakawa back this up. There is no crisis in education at this place.”
He was excited to see where the school would head next.
Presiding member of the Pongakawa School Board, Lachie McKenzie, said in a statement Haggo had applied for a special Ministry of Education process called medical retirement, which was effective immediately.
“Craig and I have been discussing the end of his time at Pongakawa for a while.
“Looking after himself into the third stage of life is really important and something we as a board fully support, hence the need for Craig to call time now.”
McKenzie thanked Haggo for his “incredible leadership” of the school over 25 years.
Deputy principal Mike Judd would step up as acting principal while the board worked through a full recruitment process.