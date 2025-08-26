Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Pongakawa School principal Craig Haggo steps down for health reasons

Samantha Motion
By
Regional Content Leader·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Craig Haggo has stepped down after 25 years as Pongakawa School principal. Photo / Andrew Warner

Craig Haggo has stepped down after 25 years as Pongakawa School principal. Photo / Andrew Warner

“As Neil Young said, it’s better to burn out than it is to rust.”

That’s a parting thought from long-serving Pongakawa School principal Craig Haggo as he announced his retirement today, effective immediately.

Haggo has led the full primary school, east of Tauranga, for the past 25 years.

Statements posted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save