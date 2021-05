3 May, 2021 08:17 AM Quick Read

Whakatane Airport. Photo/File

Police are making inquiries into a drone reported flying near Whakatāne Airport tonight.

Police were alerted to the incident on Aerodrome Road at around 7pm.

A police spokesman said as of 8pm, the drone had not interrupted any flight.

Police were looking for the owner of the drone, he said.