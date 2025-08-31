“I heard the helicopter about 10.30pm last night in Arataki,” Bailey Moore said on Sunday morning.

The Eagle helicopter, a Bell 429 GlobalRanger (registration ZK-IPC), was in the Bay of Plenty area on Saturday, August 30, 2025, to assist ground staff with monitoring anti-social road user activity overnight.

Another resident at Mount Maunganui said the helicopter was busy overhead “for quite some time” late on Saturday evening.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Prevention Manager Inspector Zane Smith said the strong police presence at known meeting spots around Tauranga prevented the groups from blocking roads and performing dangerous activities.

“There were multiple instances where the gatherings moved to other areas, such as Pāpāmoa, Marine Parade, Tauriko and Ōropi.

“However, our visible and preventative approach meant groups were intercepted before they were able to participate in any anti-social road user activity.”

In total, three people were arrested for driving while disqualified, resisting police, and obstructing police.

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on September 5, charged with driving while suspended and resisting police.

The other two people are due to appear in court at a later date.

One thousand initial breath screening tests were conducted at multiple checkpoints throughout the night, with four excess breath alcohol results relating to the pre-planned gatherings.

Nine members of the public also recorded excess breath alcohol results.

Twenty vehicles were pink or green stickered, ordering them off the road as they were deemed unsafe to be driven.

Police also impounded four vehicles, alongside issuing 31 infringement notices.

Smith said a range of factors make these events dangerous.

“Illegally modified and unroadworthy vehicles travelling on roads at speed and performing sustained losses of traction is a quick way for someone to end up seriously injured, or worse.

“This driving behaviour is dangerous for everyone involved; drivers, passengers, spectators, the public and our staff.”

Smith said the police hear the community frustration and feel the same way.

“Our message is clear – we have zero tolerance for this behaviour and the havoc it creates.

“If you are participating in anti-social road-user activities, expect to see us on the roads taking action.

“I think that was made very clear by our response this weekend.

“Disruption and prevention were the focus for us and these results show the good work done by all the officers involved.”

The police are encouraging anyone who witnesses anti-social road-user behaviour to report it immediately.

Call 111 if it is happening now or report after the fact through the 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police were also carrying out patrols and checkpoints in other areas of the country on Saturday night.

A strong police presence in Manawatū overnight saw officers issue dozens of infringements.

Operation Purple – supported by staff from Whanganui, Taranaki, Wellington, and Hawke’s Bay – saw at least 250 breath tests carried out.

Manawatū Area Prevention Manager Inspector Ash Gurney said police “executed our plan well”.

“We got in early; we were highly visible from the start with patrols, checkpoints and vehicle stops, which made sure that the groups were not able to form in numbers.”

This resulted in:

250 initial breath-screening tests, with four people presenting with excess breath alcohol

58 infringements issued

Nine vehicles issued with either pink, blue or green stickers

Four vehicles impounded

Two licence suspensions

Three people were also arrested during the operation:

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at a police vehicle. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on September 4.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for failing to remain at a police checkpoint, presenting with excess breath alcohol, and previous outstanding matters. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on September 1.

A 21-year-old was processed for presenting with excess breath alcohol and is awaiting blood results.

Gurney said the results are pleasing.

“I’m really pleased with the outcome of this operation, especially when we see the devastating impacts that can occur from anti-social road user behaviour.

“Police are sending a message to anyone participating in anti-social road user behaviour – we are ready and waiting, and you can expect us to take action anywhere, anytime."