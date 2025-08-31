“I heard the helicopter about 10.30pm last night in Arataki,” Bailey Moore said on Sunday morning.
Another resident at Mount Maunganui said the helicopter was busy overhead “for quite some time” late on Saturday evening.
Western Bay of Plenty Area Prevention Manager Inspector Zane Smith said the strong police presence at known meeting spots around Tauranga prevented the groups from blocking roads and performing dangerous activities.
Operation Purple – supported by staff from Whanganui, Taranaki, Wellington, and Hawke’s Bay – saw at least 250 breath tests carried out.
Manawatū Area Prevention Manager Inspector Ash Gurney said police “executed our plan well”.
“We got in early; we were highly visible from the start with patrols, checkpoints and vehicle stops, which made sure that the groups were not able to form in numbers.”
This resulted in:
250 initial breath-screening tests, with four people presenting with excess breath alcohol
58 infringements issued
Nine vehicles issued with either pink, blue or green stickers
Four vehicles impounded
Two licence suspensions
Three people were also arrested during the operation:
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at a police vehicle. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on September 4.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for failing to remain at a police checkpoint, presenting with excess breath alcohol, and previous outstanding matters. He is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on September 1.
A 21-year-old was processed for presenting with excess breath alcohol and is awaiting blood results.