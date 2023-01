Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Athenree. Photo / NZME

The man who died in a crash on State Highway 2 at Athenree Gorge, near Waihī, on January 2 was David Lynn Hart, 73, police say.

SH2 was closed for several hours after the two-car collision that injured seven other people, including children.

Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.