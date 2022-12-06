Police are asking for information on a missing man last seen in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

Police are urging anyone who has seen a missing Asian man in his 70s to contact them.

The man, known as Tsuyoshi, was last seen this morning on Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui, about 9am.

A police statement said his family had concerns for his welfare.

Tsuyoshi is described as Japanese, in his 70s, with a slim build, and was wearing a blue long-sleeved top, a camouflage cap, black trousers and beige shoes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to urgently get in touch by calling 111, quoting file 221206/2271.