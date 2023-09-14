Voyager 2023 media awards

Police incident closes Devonport Rd in Tauranga

Bay of Plenty Times
Devonport Rd in Tauranga is closed following reports of a man with a weapon.

A Tauranga City Council spokesman said the road was closed between 12th Ave and 13th Ave due to an ongoing police incident.

Members of the public are asked to remain clear of the area.

Police were called to an address on Devonport Rd around 7am.

A spokeswoman said that, as a precaution, armed police were on site and the area had been cordoned off.

She said the man was still inside the address and police were trying to speak with him.

More to come.

