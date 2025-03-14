Thirty-four off-license premises were visited on Sunday, March 9, in Tauranga. Photo / Richard Robinson

Eight Tauranga liquor stores have been found selling alcohol to under-18s.

Thirty-four off-license premises were visited on March 9 under the supervision of police and alcohol licensing inspectors, Tauranga City Council said today.

Council alcohol licensing team leader Sam Kemp said eight of these stores sold alcohol without verifying the buyer’s age or requesting identification.

Kemp said when questioned by inspectors, the duty managers involved admitted they had not asked for the volunteer’s age, date of birth, or if they had any suitable identification.

“It’s hugely disappointing that these managers simply processed the sale and allowed the purchase to proceed without performing this most basic of checks.