Hamilton police made the arrests in relation to a Whitianga incident. Photo / File

Three teenagers have been arrested after an alleged burglary in Whitianga.

Eastern Waikato Area Commander Inspector Dean Anderson said the three young men allegedly used a stolen vehicle to gain entry to a shop on Albert St, Buffalo Beach, just before 4am.

Whitianga police put out the alert across the district and they were found by Hamilton Police after crashing the vehicle into a fence.

All three, aged 13, 14 and 15, will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow on charges of burglary.

Anderson said this was "an excellent example" of police working together across the district.