Police and Land Search and Rescue in Kaimai Range to rescue man

Police and Land Search and Rescue staff have been called to help a person stuck on a ledge in the Kaimai Range.

A police spokeswoman said police were called just after 4pm by a person who said they were stuck on a ledge near a track in the area.

Police had notified Land Search and Rescue.

"It sounds like at the moment they are considering how they are going to get to the man and get him off the ledge."

She said there were no indications the man was injured but emergency services were working out how to approach the rescue.

It may include lowering an emergency services staff member down to the ledge in a harness on a line.

She said Fire and Emergency had been notified but were not attending.

