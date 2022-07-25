Artist impressions of what a proposed cultural centre at Gate Pa, Pukehinahina, could look like. Images / Supplied

The Tauranga City Council has agreed in principle to reclassify a reserve to pave the way for a cultural and historic centre on a historic battle site.

The proposed national insitute of the New Zealand land wars is expected to recognise the significance of the Battle of Gate Pā and other battles. It would be built on the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve but needed buy-in from the city council and the community to reclassify part of the land it might sit on.

In a council meeting on Monday, city commissioners voted to support, in principle, the partial reclassification of the reserve into a historic reserve, subject to public notification.

Council general manager of growth and strategy Christine Jones told the meeting the site was "one of the most significant battle sights in New Zealand, Aotearoa".

The Battle of Gate Pā was fought on April 29, 1864, on a ridge known as Pukehinahina. The pā was built with two redoubts and trenches and bunkers to successfully trap the British.

After the battle, 35 British lay dead and 75 wounded - twice the number of Māori casualties. But the battle is also remembered for the compassion of wahine toa Heni Te Kiri Karamu, who took water to the injured British.

In 2020, the council received a proposal from Pukehinahina Charitable Trust, in partnership with Ngāi Tamarāwaho, to establish a cultural and historic centre on the Gate Pā Recreation Reserve.

As part of the cultural centre plans, there are hopes to uncover the trenches, which still exist, to add to the visitor experience. Some of these trenches stretch underneath Cameron Rd to the other part of the reserve.

Architects who prepared cultural centre concept plans described their designs as a "vision for Pukehinahina to portray the spiritual embodiment of memories, traditions and people" and that "the construction of an iconic multifunctional structure that again sees the return of Māori to Gate Pā".

The venue was expected to provide an exhibition area, workshop space, performing arts space, performing arts training space plus enough room for a visitor experience of contemporary and traditional Māori life.

In a report to the council, strategic property adviser Rachael Andrews said the proposed site for the cultural centre used to host the former Gate Pā Bowls Club, and had not been used since the club vacated the site in 2017. The centre and reclassification of land was not expected to impact the neighbouring Gate Pā Tennis Club except for potential car parking issues.

Andrews said the Department of Conservation was supportive of the reclassification and a commemorative tree planting site on part of the reserve was also not expected to be affected by the proposal.

Commissioner Shadrach Rolleston told the meeting the site was significant "not just locally but nationally".

The city had an opportunity to create something nationally "special" and there was "huge potential", he said.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho's Buddy Mikaere. Photo / Andrew Warner

In 2014, a temporary exhibition telling the stories of the Battle of Gate Pā opened in Greerton and was considered to be a significant success.

Commissioner Bill Wasley said he supported Rolleston's views that the project could be something of "national significance".

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said there was "both a risk and an opportunity here" that hinged on the ability to offer a compelling story to potential funders.

"In terms of New Zealand history, this is an important piece of our history that needs to be told.

"If we do a compelling story, it will be a given. I'm making an in-principle decision today but there is a bit of work to be done."

The Battle of Gate Pā was "an important piece of our history that needs to be told", he said.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the reclassification of the land was expected and intended to protect the historic site: "That's the intention of that".

A bird's eye view of the land at Gate Pa Reserve which could be the site of a future cultural centre. Image / TCC

"As part of that, we support the establishment of this exhibition cultural centre and to tell the story of the land wars."

Ngāi Tamarāwaho representative Buddy Mikaere told the Bay of Plenty Times after the meeting that the trenches were a key part of the Battle of Gate Pā history and "if we can, we will uncover them and they will form part of the exhibits".

Mikaere said there was still some work to do on this project but it was worthy.

"There isn't anywhere else in New Zealand that tells these stories at the moment."

Mikaere said that while the cultural centre would encompass all New Zealand land wars from that time, this would have a particular focus on the Battle of Gate Pā.

The challenge now was finding funding to get the project to the "start point".

Mikaere estimated the project needed about $250,000 in initial funding.

Talks between the council, Ngāi Tamarāwaho and the tennis club were expected to continue.