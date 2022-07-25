Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Plans for NZ land wars and cultural centre on historic Battle of Gate Pā site revealed

5 minutes to read
Artist impressions of what a proposed cultural centre at Gate Pa, Pukehinahina, could look like. Images / Supplied

Kiri Gillespie
By
Assistant News Director and Multimedia Journalist

The Tauranga City Council has agreed in principle to reclassify a reserve to pave the way for a cultural and historic centre on a historic battle site.

The proposed national insitute of the New Zealand

