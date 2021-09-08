Plan bears fruit for Katikati horticultural centre

Katikati Innovative Horticulture project manager Hilary Johnson looking over the plans of the new facility to be built at Katikati College.

A new $600,000 horticultural centre of excellence at Katikati College has taken a giant leap.

The board of trustees has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust that allows the construction of the purpose-built horticulture educational and training facility to begin.

In formalising the partnership, a solid foundation has been put in place to optimise governance and management of the facility well into the future.

The Katikati Innovative Horticulture Project is a collaborative approach by the Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Katikati College, horticultural training providers and industry, to bring together education, skills and training opportunities offering pathways into horticulture, under one umbrella, based at Katikati College.

Trust manager Hilary Johnson says the partnership is truly visionary in that it is producing a community facility fundraised for and owned by the trust and built on school land.

"I am excited that the new board of trustees is right behind this and the MOU has been signed."

A Ministry of Education-approved project management company, Tectum Consulting, and a builder have been engaged, with construction beginning as soon as they have final sign-off from the ministry and necessary consents obtained.

The buildings that will be removed to make way for the new 240sqm horticultural educational and training facility.

The college's acting principal, Louise Buckley, is excited by the signing of the MOU confirming the partnership.

"It brings the realisation of this fantastic opportunity, not only for our students but for the community, closer to being achieved.

"Once built, the facility will provide a fit-for-purpose building which will allow our students to continue to develop skills and knowledge that will not only support them in their education, but in careers in the horticulture sector.

Buckley thanks Hilary Johnson for the outstanding work she has done in securing the funding for this project.

Trust chairman Peter McCormick says the trust has been well supported by the community and the horticulture industry.

"Not just financially, but with the time, help and energy people have put into this, to where we are now, is incredible."

McCormick has been involved with the project since former principal Neil Harray introduced the initial concept some years ago.

"From the concept, it's been a long project and it's absolutely brilliant to be at the pointy end of it now."

"The MOU makes it clear about how the school operates and the project operates and how it flows into the future."

Horticulture student Grace Rayner in March raising the red tape on a thermometer measuring funds growing for the Katikati Innovative Horticulture project.

For many years across New Zealand, there has been industry training for people getting into farming and dairy, but horticulture hasn't had that, he says.

"This is one of the first where a school has got behind it."

"There's been a gap there so let's get this grassroots training going and set the students up in a career."

McCormick also applauds Johnson for what she has achieved.

"Hilary sees the future in it and what it can do for the community and what is a viable career path for the students."

Johnson says the project is not just about the building, it's much bigger than that.

"If we can keep the momentum up with the build we will be able to have Fruition Horticulture (a consultancy, education and training company based in Tauranga) on site in 2022."

Johnson says Fruition Horticulture is ready to start offering NEETs programmes and want to offer a Lincoln University level 6 diploma course. In anticipation of this, the organisation is running a pilot programme at the Katikati Community Centre.

Gardens that are tended by horticulture students at Katikati College.

Horticulture at Katikati College continues to thrive with over 100 students enrolled at years 11, 12 and 13 this year.

Johnson says there were a pleasing number of credits, particularly at year 13 where the college has had an impressive number achieve university entrance in agribusiness.

Lincoln University dean of horticulture Hugh Bigsby visited the college recently. Johnson says Bigsby is keen to support the project.

Both the trust and board of trustees extend a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed funds, and to those who have indicated they will do so.

At least $99,000 is needed in the final push to reach the target to complete the build.