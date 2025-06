The incident happened on Te Teko Rd at 8.40am today. File photo / SunLive

The incident happened on Te Teko Rd at 8.40am today. File photo / SunLive

One person is in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were notified at 8.40am that a person had been struck by a car on Te Teko Rd.

“The person is reported to have suffered serious injuries and is being airlifted to Tauranga Hospital,” police said in a statement.

St John has been approached for comment.