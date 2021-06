One person has been cut from a vehicle after going off-road in Athenree Gorge. Photo / File

One person has been cut from their vehicle after crashing off the road in Athenree Gorge.

Fire and Emergency services were called out to a motor vehicle accident on Athenree Road in the Western Bay of Plenty just before 4pm.

Three fire and emergency vehicles were on the scene.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and was freed with cutting gear.

The person was being treated by St. Johns ambulance staff.