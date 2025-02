“The death will be referred to the coroner.”

Members of the public and ambulance staff had attended to the person.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman earlier directed queries to ambulance services.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 12.53pm and responded with one ambulance.

“For other inquiries please speak to police.”

It comes after a young person died after falling from a cliff near Hāhei Beach in Coromandel earlier in January.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 8.15pm on Saturday, January 11.

One person was located at the bottom of the cliff face in a critical condition. However, they later died at the scene.

Thames-Coromandel district mayor Len Salt said the incident was “heartbreaking to happen”.

“Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of the young person who lost their life,” he said.

“It’s never easy for communities to manage, but in this case where you’ve got a young person who’s lost a life in a holiday community, an area where people go to enjoy their summer, it has an effect, there’s no doubt about it.”

