Surf Life Saving New Zealand explains what to think of when gifting beach-activity presents. Photo / Cody Keepa for Surf Life Saving New Zealand

With summer and Christmas upon us, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is asking Kiwis to pay attention to safety when buying beach activity-based gifts.

SLSNZ chief executive Paul Dalton says beach activity gear makes a great Christmas gift, but it's important to keep your loved ones' safety top of mind when buying a present.

"Lifeguards know how much fun beach activities are, but they are also aware of how quickly things can go wrong.

"Our goal is to make sure Kiwis stay safe on our coastlines and you can help by making sure your loved one is set up with the right knowledge and gear," he says.

SLSNZ has put together tips to help everyone enjoy their gifts while keeping health and safety in mind.

When buying a stand-up paddleboard, SLSNZ recommends including a lifejacket – if the person you are gifting to doesn't already own one.

Make sure the board comes with a leash suitable for the conditions. Also, especially for beginners, a stand-up-paddling course might be helpful before going on a mission alone.

For kayaks, it is necessary to have a lifejacket and two forms of waterproof communication devices such as a VHF radio or personal locator beacon (PLB).

As with stand-up-paddling, a course for beginners might help – or hook them up with an experienced friend or family member.

If you think about gifting a surfboard, you should know that it is recommended to buy an appropriate board and for the recipient to take some lessons before venturing into the water.

Also, a good-quality "legrope" leash is essential. Get some advice at the shop to find the right board for your loved one.

Thinking about giving the kids a boogie board for Christmas? Make sure it comes with an attached leash, and fins.

For those who are looking at buying gear to go rock fishing, make sure to include a lifejacket. They help people stay afloat if they get swept off the rocks by a wave.

Last but not least, SLSNZ asks beach-goers to leave inflatable pool toys at home as people get easily swept offshore in them.

But whatever beach activity you gift or whether you just go chill out in the dunes, don't forget to put on sunscreen!

SLSNZ recommends SPF30 or higher and AS/NZ 2604 standard printed on the label.