Paul Feeney and Ross Filipo. Photo / Supplied

The Chiefs Rugby Club announced on January 19 that Paul Feeney and Ross Filipo will complete the Gallagher Chiefs coaching team for the 2023 season.

The experienced duo will take on assistant coaching roles to provide valuable knowledge and guidance to the squad.

Feeney, a former Blues, Auckland and Stormers assistant coach, brings over 25 years of coaching experience. He has coached internationally in France, Japan, Fiji and South Africa, as well as for Kenya as their technical director of rugby. During his time in Kenya, Feeney led the Sevens side to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2022 Feeney took up the role of director of rugby at Takapuna Rugby Football Club, having started his junior rugby career there in the 1970s.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Paul is a highly experienced coach who will add a lot of value to the group. He looks at the game differently and is prepared to challenge conventional thinking. His primary area of responsibility will be looking after our transition attack and kick strategies where we see clear opportunities to grow our game.”

Feeney said: “I am very thankful and excited to be given this opportunity by the Chiefs Rugby Club, especially the Chiefs coaching staff and Clayton McMillan. I look forward to the challenge ahead and working with such a talented group.”

Waikato Rugby head coach Ross Filipo joins the coaching team with a significant playing resume having run out for the All Blacks, Crusaders, Chiefs, and the Wellington Lions. He gained experience overseas playing for Bayonne, Wasps and Racing 92. Additionally, Filipo coached and played in Japan before he returned to New Zealand in 2019 to take up rugby development and assistant coaching roles with the Waikato Rugby Union.

Filipo moved into the head coach role at Waikato in 2021 to take out the Bunnings NPC championship during the union’s centurian season.

McMillan commented: “Ross has impressed with his work at Waikato and is fully deserving of an opportunity to coach at Super Rugby level. His primary focus will be on the lineout and general forward play. His playing experience as a lock obviously helps, but his attention to detail and ability to build strong relationships is what I’m sure will help accelerate the growth of our young pack.”

Filipo said: “There’s a great culture here at the Chiefs Rugby Club and an exciting squad so I’m looking forward to the season and taking on the challenge.”

The Gallagher Chiefs squad is under way with pre-season training ahead of DHL Super Rugby Pacific kick-off against the Crusaders on February 24 at Orangetheory Stadium.

2023 Gallagher Chiefs Coaching Team:

Head coach: Clayton McMillan

Assistant coach: David Hill

Assistant coach: Paul Feeney

Assistant coach: Ross Filipo

Attack coach: Roger Randle

Scrum coach: Nick White