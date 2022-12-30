Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Passionate Tauranga environmentalist and iwi champion Carlton Bidois made member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Sandra Conchie
By
3 mins to read
Carlton Bidois (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi) has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / NZME

Carlton Bidois (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi) has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / NZME

Carlton Bidois

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations

Passionate Tauranga Moana environmentalist Carlton Bidois, who has dedicated more than 25 years to improving the local

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times