Parcel scam lands in Tauranga

A mobile phone case sent in one of the parcels that Greerton business owner Gary Jefferson received. Photo / Thomas Eley

A gift parcel scam operating overseas has made its way to Greerton in Tauranga.

Last weekend, police issued a warning via social media of an overseas rise in scams that involve an unexpected package being sent to addresses with a gift and a QR code inside.

SunLive posted the police warning on Monday and was promptly contacted by Greerton business owner Gary Jefferson, who said he had received such parcels.

Jefferson said he had received several parcels, some addressed to him and others to people he had never heard of.

“It’s got my address, but it’s got Hazel, who I have never heard of, and a phone number,” Jefferson said.

“I rang Hazel, but a man picked up who was not Hazel and was not expecting any packages.”

This package contained a sterling silver necklace, while a previous one contained a cheap mobile phone, and another a mobile phone case.

One of the parcels Gary Jefferson received contained a silver chain. Photo / Thomas Eley
Unsure whether anything suspicious was happening with the packages, Jefferson had held on to them, thinking they might have been delivered in error.

“I just assumed it was wrong or had been sent to the wrong place.”

The packages had a QR code and a tracking code that did not reveal any information.

According to the police, the QR code is used to access the mobile phone where the scammers can access stored financial information.

“The QR code allows the offenders to then access any and all data on your phone or device you used to scan the code, including financial information such as your bank account login details, and personal data,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are urging anyone who receives one of these gifts not to scan the QR code; the gift can either be kept or discarded, but do not scan the QR code.”

People are urged to report any suspicious activity or information to the police at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or call 105.

