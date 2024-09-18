A gift parcel scam operating overseas has made its way to Greerton in Tauranga.
Last weekend, police issued a warning via social media of an overseas rise in scams that involve an unexpected package being sent to addresses with a gift and a QR code inside.
SunLive posted the police warning on Monday and was promptly contacted by Greerton business owner Gary Jefferson, who said he had received such parcels.
Jefferson said he had received several parcels, some addressed to him and others to people he had never heard of.
“It’s got my address, but it’s got Hazel, who I have never heard of, and a phone number,” Jefferson said.