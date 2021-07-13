Pāpāmoa's Shirley Hooper elected vice-president of World Netball

Shirley Hooper has been elected vice-president of World Netball. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Netball in New Zealand has proven itself to be at the top of the global scale, with Pāpāmoa woman Shirley Hooper being elected as the vice-president of World Netball (formerly International Netball Federation).

Hooper's netball journey started on a grass court in the tiny town of Gordon and took her through umpiring, sponsorship and broadcasting in New Zealand.

After being involved in the sport for many years, Hooper was encouraged by Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie to put her hand up to be selected on the World Netball board, putting her commercial skills to use in a global role.

Travelling to Botswana during the Netball World Youth Cup in 2017, Hooper and Wyllie did the rounds and made connections, meeting various netball leaders from across the world.

"We did what I think comes so naturally to Kiwis - just talking to people and finding out their stories and listening to their journey through netball and seeing how you can help," Hooper said.

She put her name forward and was elected to the board and appointed as the further director of World Netball, a role which she held for a four-year cycle.

At the end of the cycle, Hooper's passion and knowledge had continued to grow and she'll be taking what she learned into her new role as vice-president.

Part of Hooper's new role makes use of her background in marketing and sponsorship, while another area of her work with the board involves establishing a foundation to assist development in more nations where resources for netballers may be lacking.

"What we want to be able to do is have more people exposed to netball all around the world but also be able to upskill those playing nations so that there's more competitive nervousness at a World Cup, at a World Youth Cup ... any time you have more people who could win that World Cup or World Youth Cup, that's far better for the sport as a whole, so we have a lot of aspirations in that area."

Hooper said one of her biggest takeaways from her time on the board so far has been seeing how much of netball New Zealand takes for granted.

"That, for me, has been the biggest learning internationally and realising how much netball means to people in countries through Africa, through the Caribbean, countries in South America that are now picking up netball and you're watching these incredibly pioneering, brave women just doing wonderful things.

"That's been a real eye-opener for me.

"Really inspiring to see what a difference a sport can make in those countries, just as much as it has done here - but we take it for granted."

Another aspect of developing the sport and giving more opportunities for people to take netball further is the discussion around including netball at the Olympic Games, with the 2032 Summer Olympics expected to be held in Brisbane.

Hooper admitted that while it is a goal for World Netball to have netball included in the Olympics, the journey is long and complicated.

"It's not an easy route to take and there are certain steps I think that we will have to go down but we think one of our biggest opportunities is, potentially, if we have a really strong host country for an Olympics which is also very strong in our sport."

Something that the World Netball board is including in the strategic plan is the development of the men's game, a facet where New Zealand is leading the way globally - televising the men's team's games against the Silver Ferns, and even giving some of the men's players opportunities on television commentary and behind the scenes.

Hooper hoped her background and experiences with the wealth of netball knowledge and privilege in New Zealand will mean bringing the benefits of netball to the rest of the world.

"When I'm on that board, I don't think of myself as a New Zealander, I think of myself as an independent person on that board who is working for the betterment of netball across the world."