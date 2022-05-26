Parton Rd is closed. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and cyclist on Parton Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries, police said.

Parton Rd is closed from the Tara Rd/Te Okuroa Dr roundabout to Bell Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Mount Maunganui was also on scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

More to come.