Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and cyclist on Parton Rd in Pāpāmoa.
Initial indications are there have been serious injuries, police said.
Parton Rd is closed from the Tara Rd/Te Okuroa Dr roundabout to Bell Rd.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel if possible.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Mount Maunganui was also on scene.
A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.
