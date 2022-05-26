Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Pāpāmoa's Parton Rd closed after serious crash involving cyclist

Quick Read
Parton Rd is closed. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Parton Rd is closed. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Bay of Plenty Times

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a car and cyclist on Parton Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Initial indications are there have been serious injuries, police said.

Parton Rd is closed from the Tara Rd/Te Okuroa Dr roundabout to Bell Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Mount Maunganui was also on scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

More to come.