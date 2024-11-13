Orlando, inset, was treated for a head injury six weeks ago at the Consult 365 clinic (pictured prior to opening).
A Pāpāmoa mother says the abrupt closure of an after-hours medical care clinic in the fast-growing suburb is a “real loss” after seeking treatment when her son “split his head open” and she feared not making it to Tauranga Hospital.
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said the closure was a “tough pill to swallow” and he was “gutted and disappointed and sad” for Pāpāmoa and the wider Bay of Plenty community.
“This can’t have been an easy decision for [Consult 365] and the impact also for those [who have] now lost their jobs - it is really heartbreaking.”
Rutherford wrote to Health Minister Shane Reti on Tuesday to discuss ensuring Pāpāmoa maintained access to quality after-hours and emergency medical care.
Rutherford said travelling to Accident and HealthCare or Tauranga Hospital, both in central Tauranga, for urgent care services presented “significant challenges”, particularly for elderly residents and families with young children.
He sought Reti’s views on how to support after-hours care, urgent care services in high-growth areas and innovative healthcare models.
‘Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do’
Emergency Consult founder and chief executive Jenni Falconer said closing the Pāpāmoa clinic had “probably been the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” and she tried “every lever possible” to keep it open.
Health NZ Te Whatu Ora was committed to strengthening primary healthcare, its Te Manawa Taki regional system integration group manager Lisa Gestro said.
“We also recognise that primary care is facing capacity and resource constraints and that currently, there is no consistent approach to funding urgent care service in New Zealand.
“We know that to address these issues, local innovators across the country are already developing a community of general practice with multidisciplinary teams that will inform future models.”
Gestro said Health NZ was working to support the primary care sector to shape a service delivery model that would improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders.
It had launched a primary care development programme to explore issues with clinicians and consumers then direct action based on the findings, including future potential models of care and funding approaches for urgent care and after-hours primary care.
Health Minister responds
Reti said he was “disappointed that Consult365 couldn’t make this service work”.
“It’s clear that work is required on developing a better model for primary care.
“I have sought assurances that the people of Pāpāmoa will still be able to access primary care through the four general practices located in the area, two of which are accepting new enrolments and all of which have provision in place for access to care after hours.”
The Doctors Bayfair and Tara Road Medical Centre offered acute care for walk-in patients on weekdays from 8am to 5pm.
Manager of Accident and Healthcare on 2nd Ave, Dave Gilbert, said it was “likely” Consult365′s closing would increase demand for urgent care services at the Tauranga clinic, which was open 8am to 8pm daily.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.