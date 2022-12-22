Harrisons Cut: A view overlooking the new road, footpath and retaining wall that borders the stream. Photo / Supplied

Works at Harrisons Cut in Pāpāmoa have finished about $700,000 under budget.

Tauranga City Council said the safety and resilience of the accessway had been improved with a new retaining wall along the stream edge of Pāpāmoa Beach Reserve, and a new footpath and road upgrades provided better beach access.

The works took eight months to complete and included about 195 metres of retaining wall, a new footpath and road upgrades. The length of the road and footpath constructed was about 190m.

The works were in response to a storm event in August 2018 when erosion compromised the access and function of the stormwater channel.

The council’s waters manager Radleigh Cairns said the project took over four years because it required “significant” site identification, testing and surveying.

He said there were other design elements such as obtaining consent and a Department of Conservation permit as well as procurement and timing.

“We undertook the works off-peak to ensure we limited disruption to the community,” Cairns said.

Harrisons Cut: A view looking out to Pāpāmoa beach showing the improvements made to the road. Photo / Supplied

He said flood resilience was integral to protecting the coastal landscape and there were challenges during the construction of the retaining wall.

“Unstable winter conditions meant we had to stop at times. The team managed to deliver in time for summer as planned while keeping under budget.”

The upgrades to the accessway and carpark were delivered nearly $700,000 under the $3.35 million budget, the council told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Cairns said he was “proud” the project team prioritised the protection of wildlife in and around the stream to ensure a “return of fish life to the stream”.

Longfin eel being removed from the stream prior to developments earlier in the year. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, a total of 2000 fish and eels were relocated between May and June, including at-risk species such as the giant bully, longfin eel and the inanga.

Cairns said the council engaged certified and trained ecologists for the duration of the works who were consulted and involved during pre-construction and during construction to both relocate species and monitor the works and ensure compliance with consent conditions.

To make way for summer activity and to not interfere with bird nesting season, some remaining landscaping, wall painting and planting would take place after summer.

Small upgrades to the boat ramp, additional seating and a timber boardwalk near the dunes would also be put in place later.