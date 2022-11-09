Residents say communication regarding the closure of a section of a Pāpāmoa walkway near Fashion Island has been poor.

Residents affected by the closure of a walkway between Oriental Parade and Fashion Island in Pāpāmoa are frustrated.

The work in Beachwater Drainage Reserve is part of a bigger project, the Opal Drive Wastewater Pipeline Upgrade.

Closure of the walkway is to allow the construction of a boardwalk to the south of Fashion Island under which the wastewater pipe will be laid. The boardwalk will serve as protection for the pipes and make any future pipeline maintenance easier.

Due to be completed in December, work has been delayed and the projected date for reopening is now February.

But that isn't the cause of the frustration - it's the lack of communication about the delay and the reason for the closure.

Nearby resident James Smith says the popular footpath across the reserve has been closed for months.

"It's well used by residents in the Oriental Parade area as the shortest route to Fashion Island and Pāpāmoa Plaza."

He says he understands there have been delays in the work which means the original December reopening will be delayed.

"Updates in the weekly council email were not updated, despite the fact they must have known the December date for completion was unrealistic," he says.

The lack of updates came on top of the initial closure taking place without warning, says James.

"Months ago, footpaths and reserves were suddenly closed and huge fences went up with no warning or explanation. It was several weeks before signage was finally put up on the boundary fencing explaining what was going on."

Another nearby resident, David Drew, is equally frustrated.

"Right in the beginning, months ago, they put up a notice saying they'd be finished in December. It was the only communication, if it is a communication, and was attached to the construction fence.

"I just thought, you know, it's a $5 million project and the paths, particularly by the elderly, are used extensively to get to the shopping centre, the plaza and Fashion Island."

He knows infrastructure construction can cause inconvenience.

"We all understand that, but there are some aged people here and I thought they should have been given some notice."

Having been involved in construction, he knows delays are also a fact of life.

"In this day and age nobody should complain about delays because they are all over the place - every endeavour is plagued by them - but that's not the issue."

Tauranga City Council's director of city waters Wally Potts says a number of factors have caused delays.

"Several challenges such as the effects of the pandemic, global supply chain disruptions and the weather have all impacted on the timeframe for completion," he says.

"The main challenge for the boardwalk section was the delay in supply of stainless steel channel from overseas."

Significant rainfall over the past few months has also slowed progress, but contractors are working hard to make up time where possible.

"There are lots of uncertainties with projects like these and while we always do our best to keep people updated, our time frames are often influenced by factors outside of our control. We appreciate feedback ... from our communities so we can keep improving our communication.

"We didn't want to advise the community of a change in completion date until we were clearer about when the project would be finished."

He admits people were surprised about the footpath and reserve closures at the beginning of the project.

"We did our best to put this right as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this caused at the time.

"During this project we have communicated with residents via regular e-news publications, letter drops, information at the Pāpāmoa library, and track closure signage," he says.

As part of the project, a section of walkway is also closed on the eastern side of Domain Rd, but it is anticipated this will reopen before Christmas.