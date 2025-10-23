“To see dementia slowly change the man we love so dearly is heartbreaking.”
Jacqui said the earliest signs of bvFTD began about four years ago.
“At first, we put it down to a midlife crisis,” she said. “He started avoiding work, making up stories that sounded completely real, and talking about things as if they were his own memories.”
Later, when Kevin’s behaviour became more uncharacteristic, Jacqui suspected depression.
“I got him into a men’s group and arranged a phone screening for depression. He passed, and they found no concerns. This pattern continued for around three years.”
In April, Kevin failed a cognitive test while trying to renew his driver’s licence. A medical referral revealed severe frontal lobe atrophy, prompting more urgent assessment.
“There’s a vacant look in his eyes now,” Jacqui said. “Sadly, the beautiful husband, dad, brother, and friend we know is slipping away right before our eyes. This disease steals – and it never gives back.
“People don’t know dementia can strike in the prime of life. Their brain is dying, but no one realises.”
She advised people not to take it lightly if they notice a “massive change in someone’s personality or behaviour”.
“BvFTD hides behind so many faces – depression, stress, burnout, even a midlife crisis.”
A household without children earning more than $1211 before tax per week would not be eligible for the Supported Living Payment.
The ministry had recommended the couple apply for the Disability Allowance and was waiting to hear back about that application.
Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said he was meeting with Jacqui to discuss what support might be available, and to advocate for them.
“Jacqui and Kevin’s situation is heartbreaking,” Rutherford said. “Kevin’s diagnosis is a devastating condition.”
Minister of Social Development Louise Upston acknowledged a letter Jacqui wrote.
“While I can’t comment on individual circumstances, I offer my sympathy … While there are no current plans to review the policy, I have asked officials to update me on what supports are currently available from MSD and other agencies.”