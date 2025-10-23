Advertisement
Pāpāmoa family’s heartbreak with young-onset dementia

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
SunLive
5 mins to read

Kevin and Jacqui Sawford who have seven children and nine grandchildren are facing a future where Kevin has a progressive, life-shortening rare form of dementia. Photo / Brydie Thompson.

When Pāpāmoa man Kevin Sawford began showing subtle behavioural changes, his family never imagined dementia could be the cause.

“He’s just 55 years old, and a few short months ago was diagnosed with behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia,” said his wife, Jacqui Sawford.

The rare, young-onset form of dementia, known as

