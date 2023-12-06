Fire crews at the scene of the house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.

A fire that destroyed a Pāpāmoa home, killing a pet, was caused by a new drone battery catching alight in the garage, according to a Givealittle page set up for the family.

The page was set up by Pāpāmoa Primary School principal Matt Simeon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple callers reported the fire about 3.50pm on Tuesday and crews found the house “well-involved” on arrival.

The Givealittle page said the family home was “engulfed with flames while picking up the boys from school”.

Fire crews at the scene of the house fire in Pāpāmoa Beach.

“A new drone battery caught on fire in their garage, and within no time at all, their house was alight.

“Thankfully, the family is 100 per cent safe and, while a pet was lost in the blaze, no other physical injuries were sustained.

“However, they have lost almost everything in their house.”

The page was set up “for people to show their support in some way as the whānau works through the post-fire process with their insurance providers”.

Five trucks from Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, Greerton and Te Puke battled the blaze, with the last truck leaving at 5.20pm.

A fire investigator went to the property.







