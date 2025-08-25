Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The eastbound off-ramp at the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange is now open to motorists.

The new off-ramp provides an exit to Pāpāmoa East from the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road/State Highway 2, a Tauranga City Council statement said.

Construction of the rest of the $100 million interchange continues. It is expected to fully open in mid-2026.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said the off-ramp was opening nine months ahead of schedule in a collaboration between councils and central government.

“Together, we achieved a great, pragmatic outcome for the people of Tauranga, and I thank everyone for saying ‘yes’ and getting this done.”