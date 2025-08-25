Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris said the off-ramp would have an “immediate and positive impact” on traffic flows along the Domain Rd and Tara Rd interchange.
“This will be felt by all Pāpāmoa residents and allow everyone to get to their destination quicker.”
The off-ramp ran through an active construction site, which meant it came with speed restrictionsand a duty of extra care on drivers.
Signage will indicate a reduced speed of 50km/h when travelling through the construction site.
The journey continues via the western side of Te Okuroa Drive only – all other access points to and from the interchange remain closed until its completion.
The other three ramps will remain closed until completion.
The eastbound on-ramp facilitates construction traffic and activity, and the westbound ramps are dependent on the completion of the bridge.
Consultation on proposed tolling for the use of the Pāpāmoa East Interchange by NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) – which is funding 51% of the interchange – closes this Thursday.
As the eastbound off-ramp is opening early, NZTA has proposed a toll-free period of 12 months, for users of the toll road between the Pāpāmoa East Interchange and the Domain Rd Interchange.
Normal tolls apply to drivers using the full toll road.