A “flagship” school for open-plan classrooms in Bay of Plenty was moving to ditch them even before the Government called time on the layouts.
Education Minister Erica Stanford announced last week that the Government would stop building “those barnyard-style open classrooms” after feedback from schools that the spaces were notmeeting student needs.
Pāpāmoa College principal Iva Ropati said it was switching from open-plan learning spaces to single-cell classrooms after a trial showed “incredible” gains in NCEA results.
The school was built in 2011 and was considered a Ministry of Education “flagship” for modern teaching and learning.
“It was purpose-built with no walls to accommodate all learners sharing a single space without any physical separation,” Ropati said.
The conversation about the two different approaches was “far more complex” than walls, sliders or classroom layout.
“Let’s not oversimplify education to architecture. The real game-changer is what happens within the space … not the space itself."
In her view, the “true levers of student achievement” were the quality of teaching, strong leadership, fidelity of practice, and meaningful partnerships with whānau.
Fuller said Taumata School had no plans to retrofit or convert learning spaces into single-cell classrooms.
“Our current design aligns with our pedagogical approach, and we remain confident it delivers strong outcomes for our learners.”
She said schools and their boards should not have to “absorb costs of policy shifts that lack robust consultation, evidence, or dedicated funding”.
Tauriko School principal Suzanne Billington said she did not believe an either-or approach was the answer.
“We have flexible spaces which allow our staff and students to utilise the best of both approaches as and when needed to benefit learning and cater for different students’ needs.
“The ability to use staffing innovatively in co-teaching spaces allows staff to better cater for the learning needs of all students. ”
Stanford said the Government knew the most important thing in a child’s education was the “quality of the teacher in front of them”.
“While some schools used their open-plan classrooms well, classrooms are intergenerational assets, so building them to be flexible and adaptable will ensure they will endure beyond the tenure of individual teachers and principals.”
She said the ministry was developing standard building layouts after considering New Zealand and overseas research on how different learning environments impacted student engagement, well-being and achievement.
This would support “a shift towards adaptable classroom designs that prioritise student needs and local context, over a one-size-fits-all, open-plan approach”.
“Schools can expect improved project delivery and communication, better value for money, and increased transparency” around decision-making, Stanford said.
