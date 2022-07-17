Papamoa athlete Sam Tanner has made the semi-finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

Pāpāmoa athlete Sam Tanner has made the semi-finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the United States of America.

Tanner is the only Bay of Plenty athlete part of the 20-strong New Zealand team competing at the championships in Oregon from July 15 to 24.

Tanner made the progression to the semi-finals in today's heats.

Speaking in a post-race interview in Oregon, Tanner said it felt "amazing" to make the semi-finals.

"I went into it with that as the hope, that was my goal. So I am stoked."

Tanner said he was confident heading into the home straight of a top-six spot.

"I knew everybody was going wide and I know from experience how hard it is to sprint a last lap in lane 2 so I went into it pretty confident and relaxed and it paid off."

Tanner now has eyes on making the finals.

"That is the ultimate goal. That is what I came here to do and then see what I have got left."

His semi-final takes place tomorrow at 2.10pm NZ time.