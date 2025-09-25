Detective Sergeant Sam Pritchard said earlier that the woman had reported that she was walking along Maranui St from the intersection of Coast Boulevard, heading west towards Bayfair.

“She has turned around upon reaching the retirement village at the intersection of Mangatawa Boulevard, and begun walking back east along Maranui St, on the opposite side of the road to the beach.

“It is at this point an unknown person has assaulted her from behind.”

Pritchard said the woman broke free and yelled out.

The unknown person ran across the road, towards a campervan, a small red vehicle and another vehicle parked on the beach side of the road, near the boardwalk beach access.

“It’s believed the offender ran towards the dunes. However, this can’t be confirmed.”

The woman walked back to where she started and noticed a white utility vehicle with two male occupants who watched her as they passed slowly.

“This was a scary experience for this woman, who, despite being uninjured physically, was very shaken, and we are hoping for her sake to identify who did this,” Pritchard said.

The attacker was described as being of medium to stocky build, probably male, and wearing a black fabric balaclava, black sunglasses, a white hoodie with an image covering the upper back, white, grey, and green camouflage cargo pants with side leg pockets, sneakers and possibly gloves.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 105 and refer to file number 250922/6208.