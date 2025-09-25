Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Pāpāmoa assault: Police assess new information after daylight attack

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

The woman was walking on Maranui St, near Coast Boulevard, when she was attacked. Image / Google Maps

The woman was walking on Maranui St, near Coast Boulevard, when she was attacked. Image / Google Maps

Police investigating a daylight assault on a woman in Pāpāmoa are assessing new information from the public.

The woman, in her 40s, told police she was grabbed and assaulted from behind by someone wearing a balaclava.

The incident happened while she was walking along Maranui St about 4.40pm on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save