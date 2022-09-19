The wharf upgrade is to support the predicted increase in harvested aquaculture in the Firth of Thames / Tīkapa Moana. Photo / Environmental Protection Authority (EPA)

An independent panel has approved an application to upgrade wharf facilities at Te Ariki Tahi Sugarloaf Wharf, Waipapa Bay, south of Coromandel Harbour.

Ariki Tahi Sugarloaf Wharf Limited applied for resource consents under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The wharf upgrade is to support the predicted increase in harvested aquaculture in the Firth of Thames / Tīkapa Moana and improve boat launching access for recreational users. It will also address health and safety challenges with the existing wharf.

The expert consenting panel has granted resource consents subject to conditions. They include conditions around excavation and reclamation within the coastal marine area in the Firth of Thames / Tīkapa Moana.

The decision comes 75 working days after the project was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making. They provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.