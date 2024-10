Emergency services responded to a crash in Paengaroa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to the scene of a vehicle crash in Paengaroa.

Police were advised at 4.10pm a car had collided with a fence/bank on Te Puke Highway, between Te Tumu Rd and Pah Rd.

“One person is reported to have serious injuries, and one person is reported to have moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

A helicopter has been sent to the scene from Tauranga.

“There is no mention of any other vehicles involved.”