Paengaroa School’s Top School competition takes place on Sunday for the 26th time.

The popular inter-school games challenge is happening for the 26th time - with a familiar format proving the adage, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The event is a major school fundraiser and principal Bruce Lendrem says there is little point in changing what is a well-tested and well-liked event.

There will be 14 schools taking part, in 22 teams, each team competing in nine games - many involving water.

“What I love is that it’s a family day out - the parents come along, often the grandparents come along and support the kids, and away we go,” he said.

There will be the usual games - each one sponsored - including the pole balance, leaky bucket, horizontal bungy and magic carpet.

“The only difference is we aren’t having the white elephant this year.”

Funds raised from the day will go towards upgrading the school’s adventure playground.

“We’ve got an old fort that needs to go so we are going to put something else there.”

Another favourite is the dunking machine that will be run as a fundraiser by Te Puke Scouts.

Quick-fire raffles will start about 8.30am, food should be ready to be served from 9am and the games will begin at 10am.

To get the full round of nine games in for each team, there will be 11 rounds finishing just before 3pm, followed by prizegiving.

A cheerleading competition is also run, with an increase in teams over last year’s event.

“We’ve had some wonderful support from the community and the Te Puke businesses have been wonderful,” says Bruce.

The school is on Old Coach Rd in Paengaroa.